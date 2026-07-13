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Poster of Love and Larceny
7.1
Love and Larceny - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Love and Larceny
7.1

Love and Larceny

, 1960
Il mattatore
France, Italy / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Love and Larceny
7.1
Tickets
Love and Larceny - Trailer
Love and Larceny  Trailer

Synopsis

Gerardo, an aspiring actor, trying unsuccessfully to cross over from comedy to tragedy, is involved, due to his ability to mimic dialects of Italy, in a scam concocted by Lallo against a rich cloth-merchant.

Cast

Vittorio Gassman
Gerardo Latini
Anna Maria Ferrero
Annalisa Rauseo
Fosco Giachetti
General Mesci
Luigi Pavese
Adolfo - l'industriale
Dorian Gray
Elena
Mario Carotenuto
Lallo Cortina
Alberto Bonucci
Gloria Patri
Nando Bruno
Owner of big restaurant
Linda Sini
Laura, wife of Chinotto
Peppino De Filippo
Fanfulla
Mario Scaccia
Director Dino Risi
Writer Sergio Pugliese, Ruggero Maccari, Sandro Continenza, Ettore Scola, Furio Scarpelli, Agenore Incrocci
Composer Pippo Barzizza
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1960
Online premiere 18 October 2025
World premiere 11 February 1960
Release date
14 June 2017 France
11 February 1960 Italy
Production CEI Incom, Maxima Film Compagnia Cinematografica, Société Générale de Cinématographie (S.G.C.)
Also known as
Il mattatore, Love and Larceny, A matador, As asova, De fantast, Der Meistergauner, El estafador, El gran farsante, Herlig humbug, L'homme aux cent visages, Mestarihuijari, O Castigador, Pote min empistevesai gynaika, Sua Excelência o Trapaceiro, The Matador, Yüz Çehreli Sahtekâr, Ο βασιλιάς της κομπίνας, Актёр

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
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Best Comedies 

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