Gerardo, an aspiring actor, trying unsuccessfully to cross over from comedy to tragedy, is involved, due to his ability to mimic dialects of Italy, in a scam concocted by Lallo against a rich cloth-merchant.
ProductionCEI Incom, Maxima Film Compagnia Cinematografica, Société Générale de Cinématographie (S.G.C.)
Also known as
Il mattatore, Love and Larceny, A matador, As asova, De fantast, Der Meistergauner, El estafador, El gran farsante, Herlig humbug, L'homme aux cent visages, Mestarihuijari, O Castigador, Pote min empistevesai gynaika, Sua Excelência o Trapaceiro, The Matador, Yüz Çehreli Sahtekâr, Ο βασιλιάς της κομπίνας, Актёр