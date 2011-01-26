Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mario Scaccia Mario Scaccia
Kinoafisha Persons Mario Scaccia

Mario Scaccia

Mario Scaccia

Date of Birth
26 December 1919
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 January 2011
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Property Is No Longer a Theft 7.1
Property Is No Longer a Theft (1973)
Too Bad She's Bad 6.8
Too Bad She's Bad (1954)
Gran bollito 6.4
Gran bollito (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gran bollito 6.4
Gran bollito Gran bollito
Thriller, Horror, Drama 1977, Italy
Property Is No Longer a Theft 7.1
Property Is No Longer a Theft La Proprietà non è più un furto
Comedy 1973, France / Italy
Too Bad She's Bad 6.8
Too Bad She's Bad Peccato che sia una canaglia
Comedy, Romantic 1954, Italy
A Slice of Life 6
A Slice of Life Tempi nostri - Zibaldone n. 2
Comedy 1954, France / Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more