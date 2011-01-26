Menu
Mario Scaccia
Mario Scaccia
Mario Scaccia
Date of Birth
26 December 1919
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 January 2011
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
Property Is No Longer a Theft
(1973)
6.8
Too Bad She's Bad
(1954)
6.4
Gran bollito
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1977
1973
1954
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.4
Gran bollito
Gran bollito
Thriller, Horror, Drama
1977, Italy
7.1
Property Is No Longer a Theft
La Proprietà non è più un furto
Comedy
1973, France / Italy
6.8
Too Bad She's Bad
Peccato che sia una canaglia
Comedy, Romantic
1954, Italy
6
A Slice of Life
Tempi nostri - Zibaldone n. 2
Comedy
1954, France / Italy
