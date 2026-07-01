Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Un amore a Roma
6.7
Un amore a Roma
, 1960
Un amore a Roma
France, Germany, Italy / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Tickets
Synopsis
A young impoverished aristocrat and struggling writer falls for the charms of an aspiring starlet, whose amoral nature and hungry curiosity drives her from one adventure to another.
Expand
Cast
Mylène Demongeot
Anna Padoan
Elsa Martinelli
Fulvia
Jacques Sernas
Claudio Gora
L'ingegner Curtatoni
Maria Perschy
Eleonora Curtatoni
Umberto Orsini
Peppino Barlacchi
Fanfulla
Moreno
Armando Romeo
Nello D'Amore
Maria Laura Rocca
Camilla Curtatoni
Renato Montalbano
Enrico Glori
Gianni Musy
Director
Dino Risi
Writer
Ercole Patti
,
Ennio Flaiano
Composer
Carlo Rustichelli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Germany / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
1960
World premiere
24 November 1960
Release date
24 November 1960
Italy
Production
Les Films Marceau, Cocinor, Alfa Film
Also known as
Un amore a Roma, Un amor en Roma, I nymfomanis, L'inassouvie, Liebesnächte in Rom, Love in Rome, Miłość w Rzymie, Olen mikä olen, Szerelem Rómában, Um Amor em Roma, Un amour à Rome, Η νυμφομανής, Любовь в Риме, ローマの恋
More
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Hudozhestvennyy
19:30
from 1290 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
24 July
from 1290 ₽
All cinemas
«Un amore a Roma» now playing
Fri
24
How do I book tickets for Un amore a Roma?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Hudozhestvennyy
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
19:30
from 1290 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree