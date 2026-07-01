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Poster of Un amore a Roma
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Un amore a Roma
6.7

Un amore a Roma

, 1960
Un amore a Roma
France, Germany, Italy / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Un amore a Roma
6.7
Tickets

Synopsis

A young impoverished aristocrat and struggling writer falls for the charms of an aspiring starlet, whose amoral nature and hungry curiosity drives her from one adventure to another.

Cast

Mylène Demongeot
Mylène Demongeot
Anna Padoan
Elsa Martinelli
Fulvia
Jacques Sernas
Claudio Gora
L'ingegner Curtatoni
Maria Perschy
Eleonora Curtatoni
Umberto Orsini
Peppino Barlacchi
Fanfulla
Moreno
Armando Romeo
Nello D'Amore
Maria Laura Rocca
Camilla Curtatoni
Renato Montalbano
Enrico Glori
Gianni Musy
Director Dino Risi
Writer Ercole Patti, Ennio Flaiano
Composer Carlo Rustichelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 24 November 1960
Release date
24 November 1960 Italy
Production Les Films Marceau, Cocinor, Alfa Film
Also known as
Un amore a Roma, Un amor en Roma, I nymfomanis, L'inassouvie, Liebesnächte in Rom, Love in Rome, Miłość w Rzymie, Olen mikä olen, Szerelem Rómában, Um Amor em Roma, Un amour à Rome, Η νυμφομανής, Любовь в Риме, ローマの恋

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
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19:30 from 1290 ₽
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Fri 24
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Hudozhestvennyy
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2D, SUB
19:30 from 1290 ₽
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