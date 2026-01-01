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7.4
Kinoafisha
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Ill Omen
7.4
Ill Omen
, 1987
Znak bedy
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
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Posters
7.4
Synopsis
A woman defends during World War II her home and her family against Hitler's soldiers.
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Cast
Nina Ruslanova
Stepadina Bogatka
Henadz Harbuk
Petrok
Vitaly Bykov
Sventkovskiy
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Novik
Aleksey Zaytsev
Nedoseka
Vladimir Ilin
Guzh
Alexey Buldakov
Kosmachev
Aleksandr Timoshkin
Goncharik
Vladimir Kuleshov
Arvo Kukumägi
Valentin Belokhvostik
Ivan Matskevich
Director
Michail Ptashuk
Writer
Evgeniy Grigorev
,
Vasiliy Bykov
,
Oskar Nikich
Composer
Oleg Yanchenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 31 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
28 April 1987
Release date
28 April 1987
USSR
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Znak bedy, Ill Omen, Sign of Disaster, Sign of Misfortune, Zeichen des Unheils, Znak nieszczęścia, Знак беды, Znak nieszczescia
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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