Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ill Omen
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Ill Omen
7.4

Ill Omen

, 1987
Znak bedy
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Ill Omen
7.4

Synopsis

A woman defends during World War II her home and her family against Hitler's soldiers.

Cast

Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Stepadina Bogatka
Henadz Harbuk
Petrok
Vitaly Bykov
Sventkovskiy
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Novik
Aleksey Zaytsev
Nedoseka
Vladimir Ilin
Guzh
Alexey Buldakov
Alexey Buldakov
Kosmachev
Aleksandr Timoshkin
Goncharik
Vladimir Kuleshov
Arvo Kukumägi
Valentin Belokhvostik
Ivan Matskevich
Ivan Matskevich
Director Michail Ptashuk
Writer Evgeniy Grigorev, Vasiliy Bykov, Oskar Nikich
Composer Oleg Yanchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 28 April 1987
Release date
28 April 1987 USSR
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Znak bedy, Ill Omen, Sign of Disaster, Sign of Misfortune, Zeichen des Unheils, Znak nieszczęścia, Знак беды, Znak nieszczescia

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more