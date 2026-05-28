Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
6.4
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
6.4

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B

, 2026
Susana y Elvira: Sin plan B
Colombia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
6.4
Going 0
Not going 0
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B - Trailer
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B  Trailer

Synopsis

Susana and Elvira, two former best friends, reunite after two years apart to organize the celebrity wedding of the year.

Cast

Manuela Gonzáles
Susana
Emmanuel Restrepo
Valentín
Claudio Cataño
Gustavo
Julián Cerati
Chano
Édgar Vittorino
Luis Miguel
Mabel Moreno
Elvira
Emmanuel Esparza
Rodolfo
Luciano D'Alessandro
Manuel
Mya Durán
Macarena
Víctor Tarazona
Mario
Director Maria Gamboa
Writer Ana María Parra, Maria Fernanda Moreno, Marcela Pelaez, Valeria Gómez Reyes
Composer María Linares
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Colombia
Production year 2026
Online premiere 12 July 2026
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026 Colombia
Worldwide Gross $138,157
Production Jaguar Bite, Púlsar Studios
Also known as
Susana y Elvira: Sin plan B, Susana and Elvira: No Plan B, Susana e Elvira: Sem Plano B, Susana y Elvira, La Película

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B - Trailer
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more