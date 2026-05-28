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Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
6.4
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
, 2026
Susana y Elvira: Sin plan B
Colombia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
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Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
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Synopsis
Susana and Elvira, two former best friends, reunite after two years apart to organize the celebrity wedding of the year.
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Cast
Manuela Gonzáles
Susana
Emmanuel Restrepo
Valentín
Claudio Cataño
Gustavo
Julián Cerati
Chano
Édgar Vittorino
Luis Miguel
Mabel Moreno
Elvira
Emmanuel Esparza
Rodolfo
Luciano D'Alessandro
Manuel
Mya Durán
Macarena
Víctor Tarazona
Mario
Director
Maria Gamboa
Writer
Ana María Parra
,
Maria Fernanda Moreno
,
Marcela Pelaez
,
Valeria Gómez Reyes
Composer
María Linares
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Colombia
Production year
2026
Online premiere
12 July 2026
World premiere
28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026
Colombia
Worldwide Gross
$138,157
Production
Jaguar Bite, Púlsar Studios
Also known as
Susana y Elvira: Sin plan B, Susana and Elvira: No Plan B, Susana e Elvira: Sem Plano B, Susana y Elvira, La Película
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6.4
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