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Emmanuel Restrepo Emmanuel Restrepo
Kinoafisha Persons Emmanuel Restrepo

Emmanuel Restrepo

Emmanuel Restrepo

Date of Birth
1 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

La primera vez 7.5
La primera vez (2023)
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B 5.9
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B (2026)

Filmography

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B 5.9
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B Susana y Elvira: Sin plan B
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, Colombia
Watch trailer
La primera vez 7.5
La primera vez
Drama, Romantic, 2023, Colombia
Show more
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