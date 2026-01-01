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Filmography
Emmanuel Restrepo
Emmanuel Restrepo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmanuel Restrepo
Emmanuel Restrepo
Emmanuel Restrepo
Date of Birth
1 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
La primera vez
(2023)
5.9
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
(2026)
Filmography
5.9
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
Susana y Elvira: Sin plan B
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, Colombia
Watch trailer
7.5
La primera vez
Drama, Romantic,
2023, Colombia
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