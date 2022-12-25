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Poster of The Secret of Krakonoš
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Secret of Krakonoš
6.3

The Secret of Krakonoš

, 2022
Krakonosovo tajemství
Czechia, Germany, Slovakia / Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Secret of Krakonoš
6.3

Synopsis

The new owner Štěpán arrives at the castle at the foot of the Krkonoš Mountains with his fiancée, the beautiful countess Blanka, and his younger brother Adam. There is another new visitor in the mountain town, the ethnographer Jiráček, who collects local legends and is amazed that the local people still believe in Krakonoš. Štěpán's carriage knocks down a passing girl, whom Adam helps and she falls in love with him. Will Liduška's love for Adam come true? What mystery does the painting at Hůrka Castle hide and what terrible thing once happened in the mountains? Who will decipher the mysterious marks of the Italian book? And who is Krakonoš and what is his biggest secret?

Cast

David Švehlík
Krakonos
Leona
Liduska
Jan Nedbal
Adam
Ondřej Sokol
Jirácek
Dominika Moravkova
Blanka
Jakub Prachař
Stepán
Martin Huba
Správce
Diana Mórová
Liduscina maminka
Jakub Barták
Honzík
Olaf Burmeister
Lékárník
Ctirad Götz
Jan Vondrácek
Director Peter Bebjak
Writer Barbara Johnsonová
Composer Juraj Dobrakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Germany / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 December 2022
Production Ceská Televize, D.N.A. Production
Also known as
Krakonosovo tajemství, Kalnu karaļa noslēpums, Krakonos Geheimnis, Krakonošovo tajemství, Krakonošovo tajomstvo, Sekret władcy gór, Властелин тайной горы

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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