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Poster of To Steal from a Thief
6.2
Kinoafisha Films To Steal from a Thief
6.2

To Steal from a Thief

, 2016
Cien años de perdón
Argentina, France, Spain / Adventure, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of To Steal from a Thief
6.2

Synopsis

Valencia, Spain. On a rainy morning, six armed men in disguise assault a bank. But what seemed like an easy heist, quickly goes wrong with nothing unfolding as planned, and mistrust quickly builds between the two leaders of the gang.

Cast

Luis Tosar
Luis Tosar
Gallego
Rodrigo De la Serna
Rodrigo De la Serna
Uruguayo
Raúl Arévalo
Raúl Arévalo
Ferrán
José Coronado
José Coronado
Mellizo
Patricia Vico
Sandra
Joaquín Furriel
Joaquín Furriel
Loco
Luciano Cáceres
Luciano Cáceres
Varela
Marian Álvarez
Cristina
Luis Callejo
Domingo
Miquel Fernández
Miquel Fernández
Julio
Diego Starosta
Joaquín Climent
Joaquín Climent
Director Daniel Calparsoro
Writer Jorge Guerricaechevarría
Composer Julio de la Rosa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 15 September 2017
World premiere 3 March 2016
Release date
3 March 2016 Argentina 13
28 July 2016 Greece Κ-12
7 July 2016 Portugal M/14
4 March 2016 Spain 12
Budget €6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,041,187
Production Telecinco Cinema, Vaca Films, Morena Films
Also known as
Cien años de perdón, To Steal from a Thief, 100 años de perdón, Cem Anos de Perdão, Alle mod alle, Box 314: La rapina di Valencia, Insiders, Jeder gegen jeden, Kutu 314, Meglopni egy tolvajt, Oszukać złodzieja, Sa furi de la un hot, Sto let odpuštění, Száz év megbocsájtás, Ποιος κλέβει ποιον;, Сто години прошка, Сто лет прощения, バンクラッシュ

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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