Argentina, France, Spain / Adventure, Crime, Drama / 18+
6.2
Synopsis
Valencia, Spain. On a rainy morning, six armed men in disguise assault a bank. But what seemed like an easy heist, quickly goes wrong with nothing unfolding as planned, and mistrust quickly builds between the two leaders of the gang.
ProductionTelecinco Cinema, Vaca Films, Morena Films
Also known as
Cien años de perdón, To Steal from a Thief, 100 años de perdón, Cem Anos de Perdão, Alle mod alle, Box 314: La rapina di Valencia, Insiders, Jeder gegen jeden, Kutu 314, Meglopni egy tolvajt, Oszukać złodzieja, Sa furi de la un hot, Sto let odpuštění, Száz év megbocsájtás, Ποιος κλέβει ποιον;, Сто години прошка, Сто лет прощения, バンクラッシュ
Film rating
6.2
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.