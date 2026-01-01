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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luis Callejo
Luis Callejo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Callejo
Luis Callejo
Luis Callejo
Date of Birth
1 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
La casa
(2024)
7.4
Miocardio
(2024)
7.1
El Barco
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2017
2016
2015
2011
2010
2009
2007
All
18
Films
16
TV Shows
2
Actor
18
La luz
La luz
2026, Spain
4.9
Sin cobertura
Sin cobertura
Comedy
2025, Spain
Sacamantecas
Sacamantecas
Drama, Thriller
2025, Spain
6.1
The Captive
El cautivo
Adventure, Biography, Drama
2025, Italy / Spain
5.8
Menudas piezas
Menudas piezas
Comedy
2024, Spain
Watch trailer
7.8
La casa
La casa
Comedy
2024, Spain
7.4
Miocardio
Miocardio
Drama
2024, Spain
6.3
The Wait
La espera
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2023, Spain
5.8
The Longest Night
Action, Crime, Thriller,
2022, Spain
5.3
Donde caben dos
Donde caben dos
Comedy
2021, Spain / France
5.7
Oro
Oro
Drama, Adventure, History
2017, Spain
6.3
Risen
Risen
Action, Drama, Adventure
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Kiki, Love to Love
Kiki, el amor se hace
Comedy
2016, Spain
6.5
My Big Night
Mi gran noche
Comedy
2015, Spain
Watch trailer
7.1
El Barco
Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2011, Spain
6.2
For the Good of Others
El mal ajeno
Drama
2010, Spain
7.1
Triage
Triage
Thriller, Drama, Mystery
2009, Ireland / Belgium
5.5
El club de los suicidas
Club de los suicidas, El
Comedy
2007, Spain
Watch trailer
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