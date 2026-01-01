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Luis Callejo Luis Callejo
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Callejo

Luis Callejo

Luis Callejo

Date of Birth
1 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

La casa 7.8
La casa (2024)
7.4
Miocardio (2024)
El Barco 7.1
El Barco (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La luz La luz
2026, Spain
Sin cobertura 4.9
Sin cobertura Sin cobertura
Comedy 2025, Spain
Sacamantecas Sacamantecas
Drama, Thriller 2025, Spain
The Captive 6.1
The Captive El cautivo
Adventure, Biography, Drama 2025, Italy / Spain
Menudas piezas 5.8
Menudas piezas Menudas piezas
Comedy 2024, Spain
Watch trailer
La casa 7.8
La casa La casa
Comedy 2024, Spain
7.4
Miocardio Miocardio
Drama 2024, Spain
The Wait 6.3
The Wait La espera
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2023, Spain
The Longest Night 5.8
The Longest Night
Action, Crime, Thriller, 2022, Spain
Donde caben dos 5.3
Donde caben dos Donde caben dos
Comedy 2021, Spain / France
Oro 5.7
Oro Oro
Drama, Adventure, History 2017, Spain
Risen 6.3
Risen Risen
Action, Drama, Adventure 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Kiki, Love to Love 6.3
Kiki, Love to Love Kiki, el amor se hace
Comedy 2016, Spain
My Big Night 6.5
My Big Night Mi gran noche
Comedy 2015, Spain
Watch trailer
El Barco 7.1
El Barco
Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2011, Spain
For the Good of Others 6.2
For the Good of Others El mal ajeno
Drama 2010, Spain
Triage 7.1
Triage Triage
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2009, Ireland / Belgium
El club de los suicidas 5.5
El club de los suicidas Club de los suicidas, El
Comedy 2007, Spain
Watch trailer
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