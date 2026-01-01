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Kinoafisha Films The Fix

The Fix

, 2026
The Fix
USA / Action, Thriller
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Synopsis

Disillusioned by the end of the war in Afghanistan, a group of disgraced, war-torn ex-CIA operatives set out to Tehran to take down a life-changing score.

Cast

Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Larry
Wes Chatham
Wes Chatham
Alex
Titus Welliver
Titus Welliver
Zachary Levi
Zachary Levi
Tucker
Navid Negahban
Navid Negahban
Qasim
Annet Mahendru
Annet Mahendru
Sophie
Grant Harvey
Matt
Augusto Aguilera
Augusto Aguilera
Bruce
Numan Acar
Numan Acar
Nadir
Elnaaz Norouzi
Zara
Oliver Trevena
Oliver Trevena
Quincy Isaiah
Clay
Director Guy Moshe
Writer Guy Moshe, Mark Bacci, Ron Hutchinson, Baz
Composer Federico Bisozzi, Davide Tomat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 11 September 2026
Release date
16 October 2026 Spain
11 September 2026 USA
Budget $32,000,000
Production Latigo Films, Dreamtime Films, Astral Future
Also known as
The Fix, Hotel Tehran

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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