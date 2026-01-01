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The Fix
The Fix
, 2026
The Fix
USA / Action, Thriller
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Synopsis
Disillusioned by the end of the war in Afghanistan, a group of disgraced, war-torn ex-CIA operatives set out to Tehran to take down a life-changing score.
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Cast
Liam Neeson
Larry
Wes Chatham
Alex
Titus Welliver
Zachary Levi
Tucker
Navid Negahban
Qasim
Annet Mahendru
Sophie
Grant Harvey
Matt
Augusto Aguilera
Bruce
Numan Acar
Nadir
Elnaaz Norouzi
Zara
Oliver Trevena
Quincy Isaiah
Clay
Director
Guy Moshe
Writer
Guy Moshe
,
Mark Bacci
,
Ron Hutchinson
,
Baz
Composer
Federico Bisozzi
,
Davide Tomat
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
11 September 2026
Release date
16 October 2026
Spain
11 September 2026
USA
Budget
$32,000,000
Production
Latigo Films, Dreamtime Films, Astral Future
Also known as
The Fix, Hotel Tehran
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