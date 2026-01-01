Mark Bacci

Menu
Kinoafisha
Popular Films
8.5
I'm Beginning to See the Light
(2024)
7.0
Sullivan's Crossing
(2023)
6.5
Between
(2015)
Filmography
4
8.5
I'm Beginning to See the Light
I'm Beginning to See the Light
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7
Sullivan's Crossing
Drama, Romantic
2023, Canada
6.3
Prisoner's Daughter
Prisoner's Daughter
Drama
2022, USA
6.5
Between
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2015, Canada
3.7
Avarice
Avarice
Sci-Fi
2012, Canada
