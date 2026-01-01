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Numan Acar
Numan Acar Numan Acar
Kinoafisha Persons Numan Acar

Numan Acar

Numan Acar

Date of Birth
7 October 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Homeland 8.3
Homeland (2011)
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 8.0
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018)
Spider-Man: Far from Home 7.9
Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Filmography

The Mummy
The Mummy The Mummy
Action 2028, USA
Young Sherlock
Young Sherlock
Action, Crime, Detective 2026, Great Britain
Banksters
Banksters
Drama, Crime 2026, Germany
Legends
Legends
Crime, Thriller 2026, Great Britain
The Fix The Fix
Action, Thriller 2026, USA
Desert Warrior 2.8
Desert Warrior Desert Warrior
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, Saudi Arabia / USA
Watch trailer
Paradise 6.5
Paradise Paradise
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
Aladdin 7.6
Aladdin Aladdin
Adventure, Musical 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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