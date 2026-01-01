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Numan Acar
Numan Acar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Numan Acar
Numan Acar
Numan Acar
Date of Birth
7 October 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.3
Homeland
(2011)
8.0
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
(2018)
7.9
Spider-Man: Far from Home
(2019)
Tickets
Filmography
The Mummy
The Mummy
Action
2028, USA
Young Sherlock
Action, Crime, Detective
2026, Great Britain
Banksters
Drama, Crime
2026, Germany
Legends
Crime, Thriller
2026, Great Britain
The Fix
The Fix
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
2.8
Desert Warrior
Desert Warrior
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, Saudi Arabia / USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Paradise
Paradise
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
7.6
Aladdin
Aladdin
Adventure, Musical
2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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