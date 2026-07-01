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Poster of Salzburg: Tosca
Kinoafisha Films Salzburg: Tosca

Salzburg: Tosca

, 2018
Salzburg: Tosca
Austria / Opera / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Salzburg: Tosca
Tickets

Cast

Anja Harteros
Aleksandrs Antonenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2018

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
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Formula Kino TsDM
19:30 from 1200 ₽
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«Salzburg: Tosca» now playing

Fri 24
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
19:30 from 1200 ₽
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