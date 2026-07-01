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Salzburg: Tosca
Salzburg: Tosca
, 2018
Salzburg: Tosca
Austria / Opera / 18+
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Cast
Anja Harteros
Aleksandrs Antonenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Austria
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2018
Film rating
0.0
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0
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
19:30
from 1200 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
24 July
from 1200 ₽
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«Salzburg: Tosca» now playing
Fri
24
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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Formula Kino TsDM
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19:30
from 1200 ₽
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