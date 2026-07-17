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Poster of Salzburg: Hotel Metamorphosis
Kinoafisha Films Salzburg: Hotel Metamorphosis

Salzburg: Hotel Metamorphosis

, 2025
2025 - Hotel Metamorphosis
Austria / Music / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Salzburg: Hotel Metamorphosis
Tickets

Cast

Cecilia Bartoli
Arachne
Rachele Chinellato
Dancer
Jia Bao Beate Chui
Dancer
Martje De Mol
Dancer
Fanny De-Ponti
Dancer
Lea Desandre
Echo
Matt Emig
Dancer
Laura Andreini
Self
Gianluca Capuano
Self
Il Canto di Orfeo
Self
Director Barrie Kosky, Tiziano Mancini, Olaf A. Schmitt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 3 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
2025 - Hotel Metamorphosis

Film rating

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Illyuzion
19:00 from 1200 ₽
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Illyuzion
Kitay-gorod
2D, SUB
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