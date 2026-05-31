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Poster of The Adult Son
Kinoafisha Films The Adult Son

The Adult Son

, 2025
Vzroslyy syn
Russia / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis

Successful but lonely Maria and her adult son are already sharing the common space of their apartment with irritation. Having accepted a marriage proposal from Mikhail, who is courting her, the woman hopes to build personal happiness for the first time in many years and moves in with her lover. Her hopes for a family idyll are destroyed by the man's adult son, who has returned to settle scores with his father. And Mikhail turns out to be not at all the person he wants to seem to be. Taking a forced step into conscious solitude, Maria for the first time makes a choice in favor of the most important person in her life - herself.

Cast

Daria Mikhailova
Daria Mikhailova
Mariya
Vladislav Vetrov
Vladislav Vetrov
Kuzma Kotrelev
Kuzma Kotrelev
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
Darya Zhovner
Darya Zhovner
Andrey Kaykov
Andrey Kaykov
Fedor Fedotov
Fedor Fedotov
Olga Matushkina
Anastasiya Svetlova
Fyodor Rumyantsev
Director Иван Шкундов, Ivan Shkundov
Writer Ivan Shkundov
Composer Aleksandr Dormidontov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 May 2026
Production Dinastiya
Also known as
Vzroslyy syn, Взрослый сын

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