Successful but lonely Maria and her adult son are already sharing the common space of their apartment with irritation. Having accepted a marriage proposal from Mikhail, who is courting her, the woman hopes to build personal happiness for the first time in many years and moves in with her lover. Her hopes for a family idyll are destroyed by the man's adult son, who has returned to settle scores with his father. And Mikhail turns out to be not at all the person he wants to seem to be. Taking a forced step into conscious solitude, Maria for the first time makes a choice in favor of the most important person in her life - herself.