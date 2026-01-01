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Poster of Royal Ballet and Opera: Tosca
Kinoafisha Films Royal Ballet and Opera: Tosca

Royal Ballet and Opera: Tosca

, 2025
Royal Ballet and Opera: Tosca
18+
Poster of Royal Ballet and Opera: Tosca

Synopsis

A passionate opera singer and her artist lover face the cruel machinations of Rome's corrupt police chief during wartime, leading to an impossible choice between love, honor, and survival.

Cast

Carlo Bosi
Freddie De Tommaso
Gerald Finley
Anna Netrebko
James Unsworth
Scarpia henchman
Director Oliver Mears
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $14,622
Also known as
Royal Ballet and Opera: Tosca, Royal Opera: Tosca, Tosca - ROH, London 2025 (Opera)

Film rating

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