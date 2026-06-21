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TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin
TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin
, 2026
TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin
Russia / Theatrical
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TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin
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Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
21 June 2026
Release date
21 June 2026
Kazakhstan
12+
Film rating
0.0
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
15:00
from 800 ₽
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25 July
from 800 ₽
26 July
from 800 ₽
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«TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin» now playing
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
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20:50
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20:50
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Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
Kievskaya
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15:00
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