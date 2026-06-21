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Poster of TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin
TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin

TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin

, 2026
TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin
Russia / Theatrical
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Poster of TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin
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TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin - Trailer
TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin  Trailer

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 June 2026
Release date
21 June 2026 Kazakhstan 12+

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TheatreHD: Eugene Onegin - Trailer
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Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
15:00 from 800 ₽
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
Kievskaya
2D
15:00 from 800 ₽
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