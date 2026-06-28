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Poster of In C – A ballet by Sasha Waltz
Kinoafisha Films In C – A ballet by Sasha Waltz

In C – A ballet by Sasha Waltz

, 2024
In C – A ballet by Sasha Waltz
Russia / Ballet / 18+
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Poster of In C – A ballet by Sasha Waltz
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Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 June 2026
Release date
28 June 2026 Kazakhstan 12+

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Karo 7 Atrium
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
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Karo 7 Atrium
Chkalovskaya
2D
19:30 from 880 ₽
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