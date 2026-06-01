Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
8.6
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
8.6

Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure

, 2026
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
USA / Documentary
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
8.6
Going 0
Not going 0
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure - Trailer
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure  Trailer

Synopsis

An amazing cast takes you on a journey beyond UFO Disclosure. It starts within the cement walls of Washington DC, and then guides you beyond your imagination. Prepare for an awesome adventure that will leave you questioning EVERYTHING.

Cast

John B. Alexander
Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine
Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Stephen Bassett
Richard Dolan
Self
Michio Kaku
Col. John Alexander
Self
Mike Bara
Self
Steve Bassett
Self
Ralph Blumenthal
Self
Tim Burchett
Self
Eric Burlison
Self
Writer Ron James
Composer Alan Howarth
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 1 June 2026
Budget $120,000
Production Cinco Dedos Peliculas, Ronald James Television and Media, Vimana Pushpaka Pictures
Also known as
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure - Trailer
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more