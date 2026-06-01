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Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
8.6
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
, 2026
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
USA / Documentary
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Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
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Synopsis
An amazing cast takes you on a journey beyond UFO Disclosure. It starts within the cement walls of Washington DC, and then guides you beyond your imagination. Prepare for an awesome adventure that will leave you questioning EVERYTHING.
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Cast
John B. Alexander
Matthew Modine
Thomas Jane
Stephen Bassett
Richard Dolan
Self
Michio Kaku
Col. John Alexander
Self
Mike Bara
Self
Steve Bassett
Self
Ralph Blumenthal
Self
Tim Burchett
Self
Eric Burlison
Self
Writer
Ron James
Composer
Alan Howarth
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
1 June 2026
Budget
$120,000
Production
Cinco Dedos Peliculas, Ronald James Television and Media, Vimana Pushpaka Pictures
Also known as
Accidental Truth: Next - Beyond UFO Disclosure
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Film rating
8.6
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10
votes
8
IMDb
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