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7.3
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Wanderlust
7.3
Wanderlust
, 2025
Izlet
Serbia / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
The film "Izlet" is an adaptation of the novel of the same name from 1957, written by the famous and respected artist, painter, film director and writer Mica Popovic.
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Cast
Dragan Bjelogrlic
Milena Radulovic
Miki Manojlovic
Denis Murić
Milena Pavlovic
Jovo Maksic
Director
Nenad Pavlovic
Writer
Miodrag Popovic
,
Jovan Popovic
,
Nebojsa Pajkic
Composer
Filip Mitrovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 December 2025
Release date
7 May 2026
Montenegro
o.A.
21 December 2025
Serbia
Budget
€850,000
Production
Digimedia
Also known as
Izlet, Wanderlust
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Film rating
7.3
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10
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7.3
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Best Films of 2025
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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