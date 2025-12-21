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Poster of Wanderlust
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Wanderlust
7.3

Wanderlust

, 2025
Izlet
Serbia / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Wanderlust
7.3
Going 0
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Synopsis

The film "Izlet" is an adaptation of the novel of the same name from 1957, written by the famous and respected artist, painter, film director and writer Mica Popovic.

Cast

Dragan Bjelogrlic
Milena Radulovic
Milena Radulovic
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Denis Murić
Milena Pavlovic
Jovo Maksic
Director Nenad Pavlovic
Writer Miodrag Popovic, Jovan Popovic, Nebojsa Pajkic
Composer Filip Mitrovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 December 2025
Release date
7 May 2026 Montenegro o.A.
21 December 2025 Serbia
Budget €850,000
Production Digimedia
Also known as
Izlet, Wanderlust

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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