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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Milena Radulovic
Milena Radulovic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milena Radulovic
Milena Radulovic
Milena Radulovic
Date of Birth
29 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.2
The Balkan Line
(2019)
7.1
Wanderlust
(2025)
6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
(2025)
Filmography
6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
7.1
Wanderlust
Izlet
Drama
2025, Serbia
5.3
Fandorin. Azazel
Crime, Detective, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
5.3
Yanychar
Romantic, Adventure
2022, Russia
6.1
Kola Superdeep
Kolskaya sverhglubokaya
Drama, Horror
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
The Balkan Line
Balkanskiy rubezh
Action, Drama, War
2019, Russia / Serbia
Watch trailer
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