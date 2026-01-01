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Niccolò Senni
Niccolò Senni Niccolò Senni
Kinoafisha Persons Niccolò Senni

Niccolò Senni

Niccolò Senni

Date of Birth
6 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Trust 7.2
Trust (2018)
Cenerentola 6.8
Cenerentola (2011)
Ears 6.8
Ears (2016)

Filmography

Life Goes This Way 6.5
Life Goes This Way La vita va così
Comedy, Drama 2025, Italy
Watch trailer
Una commedia pericolosa 5.3
Una commedia pericolosa Una commedia pericolosa
Comedy 2023, Italy
Boundless 6.7
Boundless
Drama, Adventure, History, 2022, Spain
Sanctuary 6.3
Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller 2019, Sweden
10 giorni senza mamma 6
10 giorni senza mamma 10 giorni senza mamma
Comedy 2019, Italy
Watch trailer
Trust 7.2
Trust
Drama, Crime 2018, USA
Ci vuole un fisico 5.9
Ci vuole un fisico Ci vuole un fisico
Comedy 2018, Italy
Ears 6.8
Ears Orecchie
Drama, Comedy 2016, Italy
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