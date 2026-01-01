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Niccolò Senni
Niccolò Senni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niccolò Senni
Niccolò Senni
Niccolò Senni
Date of Birth
6 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Trust
(2018)
6.8
Cenerentola
(2011)
6.8
Ears
(2016)
Filmography
6.5
Life Goes This Way
La vita va così
Comedy, Drama
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
5.3
Una commedia pericolosa
Una commedia pericolosa
Comedy
2023, Italy
6.7
Boundless
Drama, Adventure, History,
2022, Spain
6.3
Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller
2019, Sweden
6
10 giorni senza mamma
10 giorni senza mamma
Comedy
2019, Italy
Watch trailer
7.2
Trust
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
5.9
Ci vuole un fisico
Ci vuole un fisico
Comedy
2018, Italy
6.8
Ears
Orecchie
Drama, Comedy
2016, Italy
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