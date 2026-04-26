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Swapped
Swapped
, 2026
Swapped
USA, Spain / Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
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Swapped
official trailer
official trailer
Synopsis
A tiny woodland creature and a majestic bird suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.
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Cast
Michael B. Jordan
Juno Temple
Tracy Morgan
Cedric the Entertainer
Justina Machado
Ambika Mod
Director
Nathan Greno
Writer
Christian Magalhaes
,
Robert Snow
,
John Whittington
,
Nathan Greno
,
Adam Karp
Composer
Siddhartha Khosla
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
1 May 2026
World premiere
26 April 2026
Production
Skydance Animation, Skydance Media
Also known as
Swapped, Intercambiados, Aventures croisées, Swapped: Getauscht, Verwisseld, Como Mágica, Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Biến Hóa, Feil fjær, I fel kropp, Swapped: Al tuo posto, Trocados, W cudzej skórze, プークーと魔法の植物, 奇幻变身大冒险
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