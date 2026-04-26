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Poster of Swapped
Swapped - official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Swapped

Swapped

, 2026
Swapped
USA, Spain / Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Trailers
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Poster of Swapped
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Swapped - official trailer
Swapped  official trailer

Synopsis

A tiny woodland creature and a majestic bird suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

Cast

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan
Juno Temple
Juno Temple
Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan
Cedric the Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer
Justina Machado
Justina Machado
Ambika Mod
Director Nathan Greno
Writer Christian Magalhaes, Robert Snow, John Whittington, Nathan Greno, Adam Karp
Composer Siddhartha Khosla
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 May 2026
World premiere 26 April 2026
Production Skydance Animation, Skydance Media
Also known as
Swapped, Intercambiados, Aventures croisées, Swapped: Getauscht, Verwisseld, Como Mágica, Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Biến Hóa, Feil fjær, I fel kropp, Swapped: Al tuo posto, Trocados, W cudzej skórze, プークーと魔法の植物, 奇幻变身大冒险

Cartoon rating

0.0
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Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Swapped - official trailer
Swapped Official trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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