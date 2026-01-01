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Filmography
Nathan Greno
Nathan Greno
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Greno
Nathan Greno
Nathan Greno
Date of Birth
22 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Tangled
(2010)
7.9
Tangled Ever After
(2012)
7.6
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
(2015)
Filmography
7.4
Swapped
Swapped
Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2026, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
Gigantic
Gigantic
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family
2020, USA
7.6
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2015, USA
7.9
Tangled Ever After
Tangled Ever After
Children's, Animation, Short, Family
2012, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Tangled
Rapunzel
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Meet the Robinsons
Meet the Robinsons
Adventure, Animation, Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2007, USA
Show more
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