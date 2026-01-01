Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lolly Adefope
Lolly Adefope
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lolly Adefope
Lolly Adefope
Lolly Adefope
Date of Birth
14 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Ghosts
(2019)
7.4
Swapped
(2026)
Tickets
7.3
Wicked Little Letters
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2019
2018
All
9
Films
5
TV Shows
4
Actress
9
7.4
Swapped
Swapped
Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2026, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
The Franchise
Comedy
2024, USA
7.3
That Christmas
That Christmas
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
Saltburn
Saltburn
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Wicked Little Letters
Wicked Little Letters
Comedy, History, Detective
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.2
Ghosts
Comedy
2019, Great Britain
6.6
Miracle Workers
Drama, Comedy, Mystery
2019, USA
7.1
Shrill
Comedy
2019, USA
6.3
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Comedy, Action
2018, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree