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Lolly Adefope
Lolly Adefope Lolly Adefope
Kinoafisha Persons Lolly Adefope

Lolly Adefope

Lolly Adefope

Date of Birth
14 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Ghosts 8.2
Ghosts (2019)
Swapped 7.4
Swapped (2026)
Wicked Little Letters 7.3
Wicked Little Letters (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Swapped 7.4
Swapped Swapped
Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2026, USA / Spain
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Tickets
The Franchise 6.4
The Franchise
Comedy 2024, USA
That Christmas 7.3
That Christmas That Christmas
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Great Britain
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Saltburn 7
Saltburn Saltburn
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
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Wicked Little Letters 7.3
Wicked Little Letters Wicked Little Letters
Comedy, History, Detective 2023, Great Britain
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Ghosts 8.2
Ghosts
Comedy 2019, Great Britain
Miracle Workers 6.6
Miracle Workers
Drama, Comedy, Mystery 2019, USA
Shrill 7.1
Shrill
Comedy 2019, USA
The Spy Who Dumped Me 6.3
The Spy Who Dumped Me The Spy Who Dumped Me
Comedy, Action 2018, USA
Watch trailer
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