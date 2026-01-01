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About
Filmography
Jussi Vatanen
Jussi Vatanen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jussi Vatanen
Jussi Vatanen
Jussi Vatanen
Date of Birth
30 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Fallen Leaves
(2023)
7.1
Lapland Odyssey
(2010)
6.9
The Kidnapping of a President
(2026)
Filmography
6.6
Vinski 2
Vinski 2
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2026, Finland
Watch trailer
6.9
The Kidnapping of a President
The Kidnapping of a President
Comedy, Drama
2026, Finland / Czechia / Estonia / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Blue Baby
Hetki ennen valoa
Drama
2026, Finland / Lithuania / Bulgaria
Watch trailer
Red Snow
Punaista lunta
Comedy, Horror
2026, Finland / Estonia / Sweden
6.2
Elämä on juhla
Elämä on juhla
Drama
2025, Finland
7.3
Fallen Leaves
Kuolleet lehdet
Comedy, Drama
2023, Finland / Germany
Watch trailer
5.2
Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart
Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart
Comedy, Children's
2015, Finland
5.1
Me Rosvolat
Me Rosvolat
Children's
2015, Finland
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