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Jussi Vatanen Jussi Vatanen
Kinoafisha Persons Jussi Vatanen

Jussi Vatanen

Jussi Vatanen

Date of Birth
30 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Fallen Leaves 7.3
Fallen Leaves (2023)
Lapland Odyssey 7.1
Lapland Odyssey (2010)
The Kidnapping of a President 6.9
The Kidnapping of a President (2026)

Filmography

Vinski 2 6.6
Vinski 2 Vinski 2
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2026, Finland
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The Kidnapping of a President 6.9
The Kidnapping of a President The Kidnapping of a President
Comedy, Drama 2026, Finland / Czechia / Estonia / Netherlands
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Blue Baby
Blue Baby Hetki ennen valoa
Drama 2026, Finland / Lithuania / Bulgaria
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Red Snow
Red Snow Punaista lunta
Comedy, Horror 2026, Finland / Estonia / Sweden
6.2
Elämä on juhla Elämä on juhla
Drama 2025, Finland
Fallen Leaves 7.3
Fallen Leaves Kuolleet lehdet
Comedy, Drama 2023, Finland / Germany
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Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart 5.2
Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart
Comedy, Children's 2015, Finland
Me Rosvolat 5.1
Me Rosvolat Me Rosvolat
Children's 2015, Finland
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