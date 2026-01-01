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About
Filmography
Elias Salonen
Elias Salonen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elias Salonen
Elias Salonen
Elias Salonen
Date of Birth
10 August 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Kidnapping of a President
(2026)
6.5
My Name Is Dingo
(2024)
6.2
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
(2026)
Filmography
6.2
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kalevala: Kullervon tarina
Drama, History
2026, Finland
Watch trailer
6.9
The Kidnapping of a President
The Kidnapping of a President
Comedy, Drama
2026, Finland / Czechia / Estonia / Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.5
My Name Is Dingo
Levoton Tuhkimo
Biography, Music, Drama
2024, Finland
6
Helsinki Crimes
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Finland
5.1
That Kiljunen Family
Kiljuset!
Comedy, Family
2022, Finland
6
Other Girls
Toiset tytöt
Drama
2015, Finland
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