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Elias Salonen
Elias Salonen Elias Salonen
Kinoafisha Persons Elias Salonen

Elias Salonen

Elias Salonen

Date of Birth
10 August 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Kidnapping of a President 6.9
The Kidnapping of a President (2026)
My Name Is Dingo 6.5
My Name Is Dingo (2024)
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo 6.2
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo (2026)

Filmography

Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo 6.2
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo Kalevala: Kullervon tarina
Drama, History 2026, Finland
Watch trailer
The Kidnapping of a President 6.9
The Kidnapping of a President The Kidnapping of a President
Comedy, Drama 2026, Finland / Czechia / Estonia / Netherlands
Watch trailer
My Name Is Dingo 6.5
My Name Is Dingo Levoton Tuhkimo
Biography, Music, Drama 2024, Finland
Helsinki Crimes 6
Helsinki Crimes
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Finland
That Kiljunen Family 5.1
That Kiljunen Family Kiljuset!
Comedy, Family 2022, Finland
Other Girls 6
Other Girls Toiset tytöt
Drama 2015, Finland
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