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Ma mut la mama
Ma mut la mama
, 2026
Ma mut la mama
Romania / Comedy
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Cast
Maia Morgenstern
Adrian Paduraru
Doina Teodoru
Adriana Trandafir
Ana Odagiu
Andreas Petrescu
Writer
Andreas Petrescu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
22 May 2026
Release date
22 May 2026
Romania
Budget
€400,000
Production
Follow Art Distribution
Also known as
Ma mut la mama, Mă mut la mama
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