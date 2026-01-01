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Kinoafisha Films Ma mut la mama

Ma mut la mama

, 2026
Ma mut la mama
Romania / Comedy
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Cast

Maia Morgenstern
Adrian Paduraru
Doina Teodoru
Adriana Trandafir
Ana Odagiu
Andreas Petrescu
Writer Andreas Petrescu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 22 May 2026
Release date
22 May 2026 Romania
Budget €400,000
Production Follow Art Distribution
Also known as
Ma mut la mama, Mă mut la mama

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