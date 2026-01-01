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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Maia Morgenstern
Maia Morgenstern
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maia Morgenstern
Maia Morgenstern
Maia Morgenstern
Date of Birth
1 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
9.2
Ma mut la mama
(2026)
8.9
The Man Without a Lifeline
(2023)
7.9
The Oak
(1992)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Music
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
2019
2016
2015
2008
2004
1997
1995
1994
1992
All
21
Films
21
Actor
21
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
Drama
2026, USA
9.2
Ma mut la mama
Ma mut la mama
Comedy
2026, Romania
5.7
Planurile Iubirii (Love Plans)
Planurile Iubirii (Love Plans)
Comedy
2025, Romania
7.2
What About Love
What About Love
Drama, Romantic
2024, Spain / Italy / Romania / USA
5.8
Ca Fetele
Ca Fetele
Comedy
2024, Romania
5.7
Terezín
Le Terme di Terezín
Drama
2023, Italy
5.9
Perfect Addiction
Perfect Addiction
Action, Drama, Romantic
2023, Germany / Switzerland / USA
Watch trailer
8.9
The Man Without a Lifeline
Omul fara linia vietii
2023, Moldova
7.8
Masa si cele 6ase umbre
Masa si cele 6ase umbre
Action
2023, Romania
7.4
The Goat and Her Three Kids
Capra cu trei iezi
Horror, Thriller
2022, Romania
6.6
The Bra
The Bra
Drama, Comedy
2020, Azerbaijan / Germany
Watch trailer
5.8
Lucania
Lucania — Terra sangue e magia
Drama
2019, Italy
6.4
High Strung
High Strung
Drama, Music, Romantic
2016, USA / Romania
6.2
Exodus to Shanghai
Exodus to Shanghai
Action, Adventure, Drama
2015, Great Britain / Austria / Romania
6.8
Mar Nero
Mar Nero
Drama
2008, Italy
7.5
The Passion of the Christ
The Passion of the Christ
Drama
2004, USA
6.1
Orient Express
Orient Express
Romantic, Drama
2004, Romania
6.8
Witman fiúk
The Witman Boys / Witman fiúk
Thriller, Drama
1997, Hungary / Poland / France
7.3
Ulysses' Gaze
To Vlemma tou Odyssea
Drama, War
1995, Greece / Germany / Great Britain / France
5.8
Nostradamus
Nostradamus
Drama, Biography
1994, France / Great Britain / Romania
7.9
The Oak
Balanta
Comedy, Drama
1992, Romania / France
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