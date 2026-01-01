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Maia Morgenstern Maia Morgenstern
Kinoafisha Persons Maia Morgenstern

Maia Morgenstern

Maia Morgenstern

Date of Birth
1 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

9.2
Ma mut la mama (2026)
The Man Without a Lifeline 8.9
The Man Without a Lifeline (2023)
The Oak 7.9
The Oak (1992)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
Drama 2026, USA
9.2
Ma mut la mama Ma mut la mama
Comedy 2026, Romania
5.7
Planurile Iubirii (Love Plans) Planurile Iubirii (Love Plans)
Comedy 2025, Romania
What About Love 7.2
What About Love What About Love
Drama, Romantic 2024, Spain / Italy / Romania / USA
Ca Fetele 5.8
Ca Fetele Ca Fetele
Comedy 2024, Romania
Terezín 5.7
Terezín Le Terme di Terezín
Drama 2023, Italy
Perfect Addiction 5.9
Perfect Addiction Perfect Addiction
Action, Drama, Romantic 2023, Germany / Switzerland / USA
Watch trailer
The Man Without a Lifeline 8.9
The Man Without a Lifeline Omul fara linia vietii
2023, Moldova
Masa si cele 6ase umbre 7.8
Masa si cele 6ase umbre Masa si cele 6ase umbre
Action 2023, Romania
The Goat and Her Three Kids 7.4
The Goat and Her Three Kids Capra cu trei iezi
Horror, Thriller 2022, Romania
The Bra 6.6
The Bra The Bra
Drama, Comedy 2020, Azerbaijan / Germany
Watch trailer
Lucania 5.8
Lucania Lucania — Terra sangue e magia
Drama 2019, Italy
High Strung 6.4
High Strung High Strung
Drama, Music, Romantic 2016, USA / Romania
Exodus to Shanghai 6.2
Exodus to Shanghai Exodus to Shanghai
Action, Adventure, Drama 2015, Great Britain / Austria / Romania
Mar Nero 6.8
Mar Nero Mar Nero
Drama 2008, Italy
The Passion of the Christ 7.5
The Passion of the Christ The Passion of the Christ
Drama 2004, USA
Orient Express 6.1
Orient Express Orient Express
Romantic, Drama 2004, Romania
Witman fiúk 6.8
Witman fiúk The Witman Boys / Witman fiúk
Thriller, Drama 1997, Hungary / Poland / France
Ulysses' Gaze 7.3
Ulysses' Gaze To Vlemma tou Odyssea
Drama, War 1995, Greece / Germany / Great Britain / France
Nostradamus 5.8
Nostradamus Nostradamus
Drama, Biography 1994, France / Great Britain / Romania
The Oak 7.9
The Oak Balanta
Comedy, Drama 1992, Romania / France
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