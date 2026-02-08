Misanthropic novelist François writes gripping crime stories – “Agatha Christie meets The Scarlet Pimpernel” – but outside of the swashbuckling imaginary world of his Marquis la Rose-novels, life is far from thrilling. His partner Colette, a professor at the Sorbonne and world-renowned expert on Alfred Hitchcock, is tired of watching François sit around their apartment in his pyjamas and yearns for the excitement of the classic films she watches with her students. When Colette begins to suspect their flamboyant actor neighbour of murdering his wife, the couple’s mundane lives are turned upside down – and their stale relationship is jolted back to life.
Le crime du 3e étage, Εγκλημα στον τριτο οροφο, Asesinato en la 3.ª planta, Bazaar (Murder in the Building), Il delitto del 3° piano, Il delitto del terzo piano, Murder in the Building, Вбивство на 3-му поверсі, Преступление на третьем этаже, Bazaar, 希区柯克式谋杀