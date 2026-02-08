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Poster of Bazaar (Murder in the Building)
6.3
Bazaar (Murder in the Building) - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bazaar (Murder in the Building)
6.3

Bazaar (Murder in the Building)

, 2026
Le crime du 3e étage
France / Comedy, Crime
Trailers
Going 6
Not going 3
Poster of Bazaar (Murder in the Building)
6.3
Going 6
Not going 3
Bazaar (Murder in the Building) - Trailer
Bazaar (Murder in the Building)  Trailer

Synopsis

Misanthropic novelist François writes gripping crime stories – “Agatha Christie meets The Scarlet Pimpernel” – but outside of the swashbuckling imaginary world of his Marquis la Rose-novels, life is far from thrilling. His partner Colette, a professor at the Sorbonne and world-renowned expert on Alfred Hitchcock, is tired of watching François sit around their apartment in his pyjamas and yearns for the excitement of the classic films she watches with her students. When Colette begins to suspect their flamboyant actor neighbour of murdering his wife, the couple’s mundane lives are turned upside down – and their stale relationship is jolted back to life.

Cast

Gilles Lellouche
Gilles Lellouche
François Tarnowski - Guillaume Marchenville
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta
Colette Courreau - Rebacca Daumas-Gassac
Guillaume Gallienne
Guillaume Gallienne
Yann Kerbec
Isabel Aimé González Sola
Isabel Aimé González Sola
Emma
Jenna Knafo
Jenna Knafo
Nathalie Kerbec
Katayoon Latif
Katayoon Latif
Ida
Matthias Jacquin
Matthias Jacquin
Sam Frémont
Bénédicte Choisnet
Bénédicte Choisnet
Sophie Frémont
Marie-Christine Orry
Marie-Christine Orry
L'éditrice
Yeelem Jappain
Yeelem Jappain
Géraldine
Louise Orry-Diquéro
Louise Orry-Diquéro
Clémence Coullon
Clémence Coullon
Director Rémi Bezançon
Writer Rémi Bezançon
Composer Laurent Perez Del Mar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 February 2026
Release date
4 June 2026 Russia Парадиз
11 March 2026 France
14 January 2027 Germany
16 April 2026 Italy
4 June 2026 Kazakhstan 16+
11 September 2026 Romania
29 May 2026 Spain
9 July 2026 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,938,420
Production Jerico, SND Films, Cool Industrie
Also known as
Le crime du 3e étage, Εγκλημα στον τριτο οροφο, Asesinato en la 3.ª planta, Bazaar (Murder in the Building), Il delitto del 3° piano, Il delitto del terzo piano, Murder in the Building, Вбивство на 3-му поверсі, Преступление на третьем этаже, Bazaar, 希区柯克式谋杀

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 June 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Bazaar (Murder in the Building) - Trailer
Bazaar (Murder in the Building) Trailer
Bazaar (Murder in the Building) - Dubbed trailer
Bazaar (Murder in the Building) Dubbed trailer
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