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Poster of Two Women
6.5
Two Women - official trailer [subtitled]
Kinoafisha Films Two Women
6.5

Two Women

, 2025
Deux femmes en or
Canada / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Two Women
6.5
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Two Women - official trailer [subtitled]
Two Women  official trailer [subtitled]

Synopsis

Violette and Florence are two women with something in common, beyond being neighbours. While one finds herself on an emotional edge during her maternity leave, the other feels nothing at all, and neither can make sense of what’s happening to them. Realising that their suburban lives have left them unfulfilled, Florence begins an affair that kicks off a sexual revolution where having fun is the top priority. But between handyman hookups, chaotic misadventures, and marital strife, is reality destined to come crashing down on them?

Cast

Karine Gonthier-Hyndman
Laurence Leboeuf
Félix Moati
Félix Moati
Mani Soleymanlou
Sophie Nelisse
Sophie Nelisse
Juliette Gariépy
Director Chloé Robichaud
Writer Catherine Léger
Composer Philippe Brault
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 January 2025
Release date
13 November 2025 Brazil 16
30 May 2025 Canada
4 March 2026 France
3 April 2026 Great Britain 15
16 April 2026 Israel 16
Production 9500-4750 Québec, Amérique Film
Also known as
Deux femmes en or, Two Women, Deux femmes et quelques hommes, Dziewczyny jak złoto, Entre Duas Mulheres, Две жени

Film rating

6.5
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6.5 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Two Women - official trailer [subtitled]
Two Women Official trailer [subtitled]
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