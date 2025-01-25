Violette and Florence are two women with something in common, beyond being neighbours. While one finds herself on an emotional edge during her maternity leave, the other feels nothing at all, and neither can make sense of what’s happening to them. Realising that their suburban lives have left them unfulfilled, Florence begins an affair that kicks off a sexual revolution where having fun is the top priority. But between handyman hookups, chaotic misadventures, and marital strife, is reality destined to come crashing down on them?