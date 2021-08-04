Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams
5.8
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams
5.8

Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams

, 2021
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams
USA / Animation, Family, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams
5.8
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams - trailer
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams  trailer

Synopsis

Barbie meets another Barbie Roberts, forming a close friendship, nicknaming each other Malibu and Brooklyn when they both attend the Handlers, Performing Art School in NYC, over the summer, competing for a spot at the spotlight solo.

Cast

America Young
Alejandro Saab
Dinora Walcott
Joshua Tomar
Greg Chun
Lisa Fuson
Director Scott Pleydell-Pearce
Writer Ruth Handler, Christopher Keenan, Kate Splaine
Composer Daniel Rojas
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 20 August 2021
World premiere 4 August 2021
Release date
8 September 2021 France
20 August 2021 Great Britain U
20 August 2021 Romania AP
20 August 2021 Sweden 7
Worldwide Gross $50,357
Production 4Kids Entertainment, Big Idea Productions, Mainframe Studios
Also known as
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams, Babi: Keun Dosi, Keun Kkum, Barbie: Big City, Big Somnium, Barbie: Bühne frei für große Träume, Barbie: Büyük Şehir, Büyük Hayaller, Barbie: Cathair Mhór, Aislingí Mór, Barbie: Grande Città, Grandi Sogni, Barbie: grande ville, grands rêves, Barbie: Grandes sueños en la Gran Manzana, Barbie: grote stad, grote dromen, Barbie: Kota Besar, Mimpi Besar, Barbie: Lost in New York City, Barbie: Nagy Város, Nagy Álmok, Barbie: Stor by, store drømme, Barbie: Stórborg, Stórir Draumar, Barbie: Storstadsdrömmar, Barbie: suur linn, suured unistused, Barbie: Velik Grad, Veliki Snovi, Barbie: Velké město, velké sny, Barbie: Veľké mesto, veľké sny, Barbie: wielkie miasto, wielkie marzenia, Barbie: Μεγάλη πόλη - μεγάλα όνειρα, Μπάρμπι: Μεγάλη πόλη, μεγάλα όνειρα, Барби: Мечты большого города, Барби: Том хот, том мөрөөдөл, बार्बी: बड़ा शहर, बड़े सपने, 芭比之城市夢想家, 芭比之都會夢想曲

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams - trailer
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Guru
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more