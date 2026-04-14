The partners are back and are in a tight spot! Francois is going through a moral crisis, and Rene is experiencing the same. But, honesty is not always the best policy. After being suspended for their actions, they return to face their far more crooked replacements.
Ripoux contre ripoux, Die Bestechlichen 2 - Gauner gegen Gauner, El regreso de los repodridos, Gauner gegen Gauner, Le cop 2, Les ripoux 2, Les ripoux 2: Ripoux contre ripoux, Monkey business 2, Muta och kör 2, My New Partner at the Races, My New Partner II, My New Partner: Part II, Pariisin kytät 2, Prehnití proti prehnitým, Prohnilí proti prohnilym, Prohnilí proti prohnilým, Skorumpowani 2, Socorro! Chamem o Ladrão, Strisser på skråplan 2, Zsaroló zsaruk 2., Відкрийте, поліція 2, Кто кого, Отворете, полиция! 2, Откройте, полиция! 2, Продажні проти продажних, Откройте, полиция! - 2, Відчиніть, поліція 2, 皇牌雜差續集