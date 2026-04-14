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Poster of Le cop 2
6.2
Le cop 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Le cop 2
6.2

Le cop 2

, 1990
Ripoux contre ripoux
France / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Le cop 2
6.2
Le cop 2 - Trailer
Le cop 2  Trailer

Synopsis

The partners are back and are in a tight spot! Francois is going through a moral crisis, and Rene is experiencing the same. But, honesty is not always the best policy. After being suspended for their actions, they return to face their far more crooked replacements.

Cast

Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry Lhermitte
François Lesbuche
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
René Boirond
Grace De Capitani
Natacha
Guy Marchand
Guy Brisson
Jean-Pierre Castaldi
Jean-Pierre Portal
Line Renaud
Line Renaud
Simone
Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont
Bloret
Jean-Claude Brialy
Jean-Claude Brialy
Le banquier
Jean Benguigui
Cesarini
Christian Bouillette
Le bijoutier
Roger Jendly
Alain Mottet
Director Claude Zidi
Writer Didier Kaminka, Claude Zidi, Simon Michaël
Composer Francis Lai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 7 February 1990
Release date
7 February 1990 France U
Production Films 7, Orly Films, Sédif Productions
Also known as
Ripoux contre ripoux, Die Bestechlichen 2 - Gauner gegen Gauner, El regreso de los repodridos, Gauner gegen Gauner, Le cop 2, Les ripoux 2, Les ripoux 2: Ripoux contre ripoux, Monkey business 2, Muta och kör 2, My New Partner at the Races, My New Partner II, My New Partner: Part II, Pariisin kytät 2, Prehnití proti prehnitým, Prohnilí proti prohnilym, Prohnilí proti prohnilým, Skorumpowani 2, Socorro! Chamem o Ladrão, Strisser på skråplan 2, Zsaroló zsaruk 2., Відкрийте, поліція 2, Кто кого, Отворете, полиция! 2, Откройте, полиция! 2, Продажні проти продажних, Откройте, полиция! - 2, Відчиніть, поліція 2, 皇牌雜差續集

Film rating

6.2
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6.2 IMDb
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Updated 14 April 2026

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