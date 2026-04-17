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Poster of Cowgirl
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Cowgirl
7.5

Cowgirl

, 2026
Cowgirl
Spain / Comedy
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Cowgirl
7.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Empar, a 60-year-old farmer, needs her cow Tona to get pregnant to save her farm. After failed attempts, she asks Bernat, owner of the area's largest farm, for help. When Tona conceives, the vet warns of a risky pregnancy.

Cast

Isabel Rocatti
Empar
Pep Munné
Bernat
Carlos Cuevas
Carlos Cuevas
Riqui
Joaquín Climent
Joaquín Climent
Martí
Carles Sanjaime
Llorenç
Amparo Fernández
Jorge Silvestre
Mamen García
Verónica Andrés
Vicenta
Àngel Fígols
Cosme
Director Cristina Fernández Pintado, Miguel Llorens
Writer Rafa Albert, Cristina Fernández Pintado, Miguel Llorens
Composer Clara Peya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
22 May 2026 Spain
Worldwide Gross $33,020
Production 3Cat, Aguacate & Calabaza, Crea SGR
Also known as
Cowgirl, Корова

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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