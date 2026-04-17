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Cowgirl
7.5
Cowgirl
, 2026
Cowgirl
Spain / Comedy
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7.5
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Synopsis
Empar, a 60-year-old farmer, needs her cow Tona to get pregnant to save her farm. After failed attempts, she asks Bernat, owner of the area's largest farm, for help. When Tona conceives, the vet warns of a risky pregnancy.
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Cast
Isabel Rocatti
Empar
Pep Munné
Bernat
Carlos Cuevas
Riqui
Joaquín Climent
Martí
Carles Sanjaime
Llorenç
Amparo Fernández
Jorge Silvestre
Mamen García
Verónica Andrés
Vicenta
Àngel Fígols
Cosme
Director
Cristina Fernández Pintado
,
Miguel Llorens
Writer
Rafa Albert
,
Cristina Fernández Pintado
,
Miguel Llorens
Composer
Clara Peya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 April 2026
Release date
22 May 2026
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$33,020
Production
3Cat, Aguacate & Calabaza, Crea SGR
Also known as
Cowgirl, Корова
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 13 April 2026
Showtimes
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