Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Run
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Run
5.6

The Run

, 2025
The Run
Australia / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Run
5.6
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

The near future. A plague has ravaged the land, anarchy reigns, everyone’s on the run. Mac does delivery runs for an unseen manipulator. Aliah seizes her baby and runs for sanctuary.

Cast

Callan Mulvey
Callan Mulvey
Mac
Felix Cameron
Tom
Tim Phillipps
Tim Phillipps
Smiley
Nicholas Hope
Nicholas Hope
Jimmy
Kidaan Zelleke
Linda
Marni Russo
Macs Wife
Charlotte Maggi
Aliah
Taylor Wiese
Damien
Joe Romeo
Unit
Pj van Gyen
Alex
Director Stephen de Villiers
Writer Stephen de Villiers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 April 2026
Worldwide Gross $4,516
Production Arterial Films, Film Constellation, Watchpost
Also known as
The Run, Põgenemine

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 11 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more