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5.6
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The Run
5.6
The Run
, 2025
The Run
Australia / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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Synopsis
The near future. A plague has ravaged the land, anarchy reigns, everyone’s on the run. Mac does delivery runs for an unseen manipulator. Aliah seizes her baby and runs for sanctuary.
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Cast
Callan Mulvey
Mac
Felix Cameron
Tom
Tim Phillipps
Smiley
Nicholas Hope
Jimmy
Kidaan Zelleke
Linda
Marni Russo
Macs Wife
Charlotte Maggi
Aliah
Taylor Wiese
Damien
Joe Romeo
Unit
Pj van Gyen
Alex
Director
Stephen de Villiers
Writer
Stephen de Villiers
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 April 2026
Worldwide Gross
$4,516
Production
Arterial Films, Film Constellation, Watchpost
Also known as
The Run, Põgenemine
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 11 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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