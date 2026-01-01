Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nicholas Hope
Nicholas Hope
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Hope
Nicholas Hope
Nicholas Hope
Date of Birth
25 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.3
Ash vs Evil Dead
(2015)
8.2
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
(2012)
7.6
Gallipoli
(2015)
Filmography
6.9
Leviticus
Leviticus
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2026, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
5.7
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
Horror, Thriller
2025, Australia
Watch trailer
5.8
The Run
The Run
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, Australia
4.7
Contagion of Fear
Contagion of Fear
Thriller
2024, Australia
6.3
Limbo
Limbo
Crime, Drama, Detective
2023, Australia
6.7
The Secrets She Keeps
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2020, Australia
5.8
Book Week
Book Week
Comedy
2018, Australia
4.3
The School
The School
Horror, Thriller
2017, Australia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree