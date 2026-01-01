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Nicholas Hope
Nicholas Hope Nicholas Hope
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Hope

Nicholas Hope

Nicholas Hope

Date of Birth
25 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Ash vs Evil Dead 8.3
Ash vs Evil Dead (2015)
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries 8.2
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (2012)
Gallipoli 7.6
Gallipoli (2015)

Filmography

Leviticus 6.9
Leviticus Leviticus
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2026, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
It Will Find You 5.7
It Will Find You It Will Find You
Horror, Thriller 2025, Australia
Watch trailer
The Run 5.8
The Run The Run
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, Australia
Contagion of Fear 4.7
Contagion of Fear Contagion of Fear
Thriller 2024, Australia
Limbo 6.3
Limbo Limbo
Crime, Drama, Detective 2023, Australia
The Secrets She Keeps 6.7
The Secrets She Keeps
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2020, Australia
Book Week 5.8
Book Week Book Week
Comedy 2018, Australia
The School 4.3
The School The School
Horror, Thriller 2017, Australia
Watch trailer
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