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Poster of & Sons
7.7
Kinoafisha Films & Sons
7.7

& Sons

, 2026
& Sons
Argentina, Canada, USA, Chile / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of & Sons
7.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A world-renowned but reclusive novelist, believing he is about to die, summons his estranged sons to his home. But instead of seeking forgiveness for their shattered family, he tells them a wild and unbelievable secret that could rewrite their past.

Cast

Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Noah Jupe
Noah Jupe
George MacKay
George MacKay
Johnny Flynn
Johnny Flynn
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton
Dominic West
Dominic West
Director Pablo Trapero
Writer David Gilbert, Sarah Polley, Pablo Trapero
Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Canada / USA / Chile
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 7 September 2025
Release date
19 June 2026 Spain
Production Infinity Hill, Bankside Films, Calculus Media
Also known as
& Sons, & Filhos, And Sons

Film rating

7.7
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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