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Площадки
7.7
Kinoafisha
Films
& Sons
7.7
& Sons
, 2026
& Sons
Argentina, Canada, USA, Chile / Drama
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7.7
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Synopsis
A world-renowned but reclusive novelist, believing he is about to die, summons his estranged sons to his home. But instead of seeking forgiveness for their shattered family, he tells them a wild and unbelievable secret that could rewrite their past.
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Cast
Bill Nighy
Noah Jupe
George MacKay
Johnny Flynn
Imelda Staunton
Dominic West
Director
Pablo Trapero
Writer
David Gilbert
,
Sarah Polley
,
Pablo Trapero
Composer
Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina / Canada / USA / Chile
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
7 September 2025
Release date
19 June 2026
Spain
Production
Infinity Hill, Bankside Films, Calculus Media
Also known as
& Sons, & Filhos, And Sons
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
15
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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