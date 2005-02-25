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7 photos
Noah Jupe
Noah Jupe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Jupe
Noah Jupe
Noah Jupe
Date of Birth
25 February 2005
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.5
Ford v Ferrari
(2019)
8.0
Wonder
(2017)
7.9
The Night Manager
(2016)
Filmography
A Quiet Place Part III
A Quiet Place Part III
Horror
2027, USA
7.7
The Death of Robin Hood
The Death of Robin Hood
Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
& Sons
& Sons
Drama
2026, Argentina / Canada / USA / Chile
5
The Carpenter's Son
The Carpenter's Son
Horror
2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Lady in the Lake
Drama,
2024, USA
6.6
Franklin
Drama, History,
2024, USA
6.6
The Magician's Elephant
The Magician's Elephant
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Dreamin' Wild
Dreamin' Wild
Biography, Drama, Music
2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
Photos
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