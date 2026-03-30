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Unwinding
Unwinding
, 2025
Unwinding
USA / Thriller / 18+
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Synopsis
When the son of a Senator goes missing, private investigator Gaven Mori is hired by the family to piece together and solve the mystery.
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Cast
Peter Facinelli
Q'Orianka Kilcher
Susie Abromeit
Ranen Navat
Ross McCall
Geoff Browne
Director
Reza Ghassemi
Writer
Reza Ghassemi
Composer
Andrew Kawczynski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 April 2026
World premiere
30 March 2026
Release date
30 March 2026
USA
Production
Cinesia Pictures
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