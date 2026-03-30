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Poster of Unwinding
Kinoafisha Films Unwinding

Unwinding

, 2025
Unwinding
USA / Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Unwinding
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Synopsis

When the son of a Senator goes missing, private investigator Gaven Mori is hired by the family to piece together and solve the mystery.

Cast

Peter Facinelli
Peter Facinelli
Q'Orianka Kilcher
Q'Orianka Kilcher
Susie Abromeit
Ranen Navat
Ranen Navat
Ross McCall
Geoff Browne
Director Reza Ghassemi
Writer Reza Ghassemi
Composer Andrew Kawczynski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 April 2026
World premiere 30 March 2026
Release date
30 March 2026 USA
Production Cinesia Pictures
Also known as
Unwinding

Film rating

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