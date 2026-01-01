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Q'Orianka Kilcher
Q'Orianka Kilcher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Q'Orianka Kilcher
Q'Orianka Kilcher
Q'Orianka Kilcher
Date of Birth
11 February 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
The Life of Chuck
(2024)
7.5
The Alienist
(2018)
7.4
The New World
(2005)
Filmography
5.9
Unwinding
Unwinding
Thriller
2025, USA
7.6
The Life of Chuck
The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Unholy Trinity
The Unholy Trinity
Adventure, Crime, Western
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Color Out of Space
Color out of space
Horror, Sci-Fi
2020, USA / Portugal
Watch trailer
7.5
The Alienist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, USA
4.8
The Vault
The Vault
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Sky
Sky
Drama
2015, France / Germany
Watch trailer
5.9
The Power of Few
The Power of Few
Thriller, Action, Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Q'Orianka Kilcher’s private life
'Enough Gold to Pave Heaven': Jackson and Brosnan Duel in New Western — First Look Teases Gunsmoke, Greed, and Sharp Lines
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