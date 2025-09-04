An urban teenager who fails an important exam faces the wrath of his parents, who decide to send him to his grandmother in the village. Instead of returning to the city with them, he is forced to stay in the village and help with the household, grazing cattle. Desperate to escape back, the hero soon discovers that his day is starting to repeat itself, as in Groundhog Day. The situation is complicated by the fact that every time at the end of the day the local dam breaks, and the elements sweep away everything in their path, taking the lives of everyone around. Realizing that each new cycle is a chance to prevent disaster and save loved ones, the main character tries to break out of the time loop, find a way to save the village and change his attitude to life.