Poster of Qaitadan
1 poster
Qaitadan

Qaitadan

Qaitadan
Going 72
Not going 4

Synopsis

An urban teenager who fails an important exam faces the wrath of his parents, who decide to send him to his grandmother in the village. Instead of returning to the city with them, he is forced to stay in the village and help with the household, grazing cattle. Desperate to escape back, the hero soon discovers that his day is starting to repeat itself, as in Groundhog Day. The situation is complicated by the fact that every time at the end of the day the local dam breaks, and the elements sweep away everything in their path, taking the lives of everyone around. Realizing that each new cycle is a chance to prevent disaster and save loved ones, the main character tries to break out of the time loop, find a way to save the village and change his attitude to life.

Qaitadan - trailer
Qaitadan  trailer
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 September 2025
Release date
4 September 2025 Kazakhstan 14+
Production Dala Cinema
Also known as
Qaitadan
Director
Duman Erkmbek
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Qaitadan - trailer
Qaitadan Trailer
Stills
