Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Auru
Auru
Auru
Thriller
Auru
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
Budget
$500,000
Production
Tartaria Films
Also known as
Auru
Director
Aytore Zholdaskali
Cast
Ayan Utepburgen
Dilnaz Kurmangali
Azat Zhumadil
Aida Kurmangali
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Auru
Trailer
Stills
