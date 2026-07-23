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Poster of La Traviata
8.4
Kinoafisha Films La Traviata
8.4

La Traviata

, 2008
La Traviata
Austria, Germany / Drama, Music / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of La Traviata
8.4
Tickets

Synopsis

This performance was recorded in July 2008 at the Opernfestspiele St. Margarethen in Austria. The outdoor setting is stunning–it is a massive Roman quarry with mountains visible in the near and far distance–and apparently this Traviata is the first opera they’ve done without wild animals in residence (Nabucco, Aida, and Carmen have been shown in recent years). The sets are lavish enough to make Franco Zeffirelli blush. Designer Manfred Waba has placed the action in a reproduction of the Paris Opera, complete with stage boxes inhabited by patrons in their fanciest clothing who watch along with us. There is more gold than anyone would know what to do with.

Cast

Kristiane Kaiser
Violetta Valéry
Jean-François Borras
Alfredo Germont
Georg Tichy
Giorgio Germont
Magdalena Anna Hofmann
Flora Bervoix
Stefanie Kopinits
Annina
Michael Kurz
Gastone
Daniel Ohlenschläger
Barone
Dieter Kschwendt-Michel
Marquese
Alessandro Teliga
Dottore Grenvil
Ladislav Hallon
Giuseppe
Eugen Gaal
Attila Galács
Director Rudi Dolezal, Hannes Rossacher
Writer Francesco Maria Piave
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2008
Production EuroArts Music International
Also known as
La Traviata, La Traviata at the St Margarethen Festival

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
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