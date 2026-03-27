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Poster of Happy Raj
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Happy Raj
6.8

Happy Raj

, 2026
Happy Raj
India / Drama, Romantic
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Not going 0
Poster of Happy Raj
6.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A city romance meets a rural family invasion. What follows is chaos, comedy, and heartfelt moments. The story unfolds as a joyful entertainer that explores love, cultural clashes, and the importance of family bonds.

Cast

G.V. Prakash Kumar
Ananda Raj
Sri Gouri Priya
Kavya
Prathana Nathan
Thenmozhi
George Maryan
Kathamuthu
Abbas
Rajiv
Geetha Kailasam
Gomathi
Adhirchi Arun
Marimuthu
Madurai Muthu
Boskey
Mohammed Rasool
Mahesh Devi
Reena Rajiv
Mtdox
Sunil Bhaskar
Baanumathi
Kavya's Friend
Director Maria Raja Elanchezian
Writer Maria Raja Elanchezian
Composer Justin Prabhakaran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 39 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 March 2026
Release date
27 March 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $23,767
Production Beyond Pictures
Also known as
Happy Raj

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 24 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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