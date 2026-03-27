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Happy Raj
6.8
Happy Raj
, 2026
Happy Raj
India / Drama, Romantic
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6.8
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Synopsis
A city romance meets a rural family invasion. What follows is chaos, comedy, and heartfelt moments. The story unfolds as a joyful entertainer that explores love, cultural clashes, and the importance of family bonds.
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Cast
G.V. Prakash Kumar
Ananda Raj
Sri Gouri Priya
Kavya
Prathana Nathan
Thenmozhi
George Maryan
Kathamuthu
Abbas
Rajiv
Geetha Kailasam
Gomathi
Adhirchi Arun
Marimuthu
Madurai Muthu
Boskey
Mohammed Rasool
Mahesh Devi
Reena Rajiv
Mtdox
Sunil Bhaskar
Baanumathi
Kavya's Friend
Director
Maria Raja Elanchezian
Writer
Maria Raja Elanchezian
Composer
Justin Prabhakaran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 39 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 March 2026
Release date
27 March 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$23,767
Production
Beyond Pictures
Also known as
Happy Raj
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 24 March 2026
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