Anastasiya Balyakina
Anastasiya Balyakina
Date of Birth
19 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.2
Khronos
(2022)
0.0
Formula zhizni
(2021)
0.0
Dura
(2021)
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2012
All
12
Films
1
TV Shows
11
Actress
12
Ya pomogu
Romantic
2025, Russia
Rodnye nerodnye
Romantic
2025, Russia
Vne zakona
Action, Detective
2025, Russia
Volchij bereg
Crime, Detective
2025, Russia
Steklyannyj dom
Detective
2025, Russia
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Detective
2025, Russia
Nevozmozhnoe proshchenie
Romantic
2023, Russia
Vremennaya svyaz. Almanah
Sci-Fi
2022, Russia
6.2
Khronos
Khronos
Family, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Formula zhizni
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Dura
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Bednye rodstvenniki
Romantic
2012, Russia
