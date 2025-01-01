Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anastasiya Balyakina
Anastasiya Balyakina
Kinoafisha Persons Anastasiya Balyakina

Anastasiya Balyakina

Date of Birth
19 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Khronos 6.2
Khronos (2022)
Formula zhizni 0.0
Formula zhizni (2021)
Dura 0.0
Dura (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 1 TV Shows 11 Actress 12
Ya pomogu
Ya pomogu
Romantic 2025, Russia
Rodnye nerodnye
Rodnye nerodnye
Romantic 2025, Russia
Vne zakona
Action, Detective 2025, Russia
Volchij bereg
Volchij bereg
Crime, Detective 2025, Russia
Steklyannyj dom
Steklyannyj dom
Detective 2025, Russia
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Detective 2025, Russia
Nevozmozhnoe proshchenie
Nevozmozhnoe proshchenie
Romantic 2023, Russia
Vremennaya svyaz. Almanah
Sci-Fi 2022, Russia
Khronos 6.2
Khronos Khronos
Family, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Formula zhizni
Formula zhizni
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Dura
Dura
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Bednye rodstvenniki
Bednye rodstvenniki
Romantic 2012, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more