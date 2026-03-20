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Poster of Eternity Package
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Eternity Package
6.8

Eternity Package

, 2025
Eternity Package
Bulgaria, Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Poster of Eternity Package
6.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Bobkata – a down-on-his-luck funeral director in a corrupt provincial town where old grudges never die but are passed down through generations. His business is on the verge of bankruptcy, his wife leaves him, and his main competitor – a local thug with connections at the hospital – smoothly monopolizes the entire “death market.” Crippled by debt and tormented by the painful loss of his parents, Bobkata is willing to do anything to save himself. In his desperation, he comes up with an absurd plan: giving dance lessons at a retirement home to recruit clients for his prepaid funeral services.

Cast

Stoyan Doychev
Mariana Krumova
Kitodar Todorov
Vanina Kondova
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva
Director Magdelena Ilieva
Writer Jonathan Heidelberger, Magdelena Ilieva
Composer Simone Civitillo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 March 2026
Release date
20 March 2026 Bulgaria C
Budget €550,000
Worldwide Gross $27,758
Production Agitprop, Little Wing Productions, Mammut Film
Also known as
Eternity Package

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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