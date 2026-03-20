Bobkata – a down-on-his-luck funeral director in a corrupt provincial town where old grudges never die but are passed down through generations. His business is on the verge of bankruptcy, his wife leaves him, and his main competitor – a local thug with connections at the hospital – smoothly monopolizes the entire “death market.” Crippled by debt and tormented by the painful loss of his parents, Bobkata is willing to do anything to save himself. In his desperation, he comes up with an absurd plan: giving dance lessons at a retirement home to recruit clients for his prepaid funeral services.