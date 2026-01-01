Menu
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva

Aleksandra Sarchadjieva

Date of Birth
20 May 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Art of Falling 7.9
The Art of Falling (2022)
Shivachki 7.2
Shivachki (2007)
Brunch for Beginners 5.8
Brunch for Beginners (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Brunch for Beginners 5.8
Brunch for Beginners Brunch for beginners
Comedy 2026, Bulgaria
The Art of Falling 7.9
The Art of Falling Izkustvoto da padash
Drama 2022, Bulgaria
Shivachki 7.2
Shivachki Shivachki
Drama 2007, Bulgaria
