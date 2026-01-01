Menu
Filmography
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva
Aleksandra Sarchadjieva
Date of Birth
20 May 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
The Art of Falling
(2022)
7.2
Shivachki
(2007)
5.8
Brunch for Beginners
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2026
2022
2007
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.8
Brunch for Beginners
Brunch for beginners
Comedy
2026, Bulgaria
Tickets
7.9
The Art of Falling
Izkustvoto da padash
Drama
2022, Bulgaria
7.2
Shivachki
Shivachki
Drama
2007, Bulgaria
