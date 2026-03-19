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8.3
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Harvest
8.3
Harvest
, 2026
Žetva
Serbia, USA / Action, Crime, Drama
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1
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8.3
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Synopsis
Based on the extraordinary true story of a German Baron in desperate need of a heart transplant. In spite of astonishing circumstances, he goes on a journey through the Black Market underbelly to find hope in the darkness.
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Cast
Angus Macfadyen
Matthew McNulty
Rebecca Calder
Mary Stickley
Henning Baum
Aleksandar Jovanovic
Director
Paul Kampf
Writer
Paul Kampf
,
Veselin Dzeletovic
Composer
Goran Bregovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia / USA
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026
Montenegro
o.A.
19 March 2026
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$329,803
Production
TS Media, Bandur Film, Filmski centar Srbije
Also known as
Zetva, Harvest
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
12
votes
9.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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