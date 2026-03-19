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Poster of Harvest
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Harvest
8.3

Harvest

, 2026
Žetva
Serbia, USA / Action, Crime, Drama
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of Harvest
8.3
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

Based on the extraordinary true story of a German Baron in desperate need of a heart transplant. In spite of astonishing circumstances, he goes on a journey through the Black Market underbelly to find hope in the darkness.

Cast

Angus Macfadyen
Angus Macfadyen
Matthew McNulty
Matthew McNulty
Rebecca Calder
Mary Stickley
Henning Baum
Henning Baum
Aleksandar Jovanovic
Aleksandar Jovanovic
Director Paul Kampf
Writer Paul Kampf, Veselin Dzeletovic
Composer Goran Bregovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 Montenegro o.A.
19 March 2026 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $329,803
Production TS Media, Bandur Film, Filmski centar Srbije
Also known as
Zetva, Harvest

Film rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
9.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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