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Filmography
Matthew McNulty
Matthew McNulty
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew McNulty
Matthew McNulty
Matthew McNulty
Date of Birth
14 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Harvest
(2026)
8.2
Garrow's Law
(2009)
8.2
Cranford
(2007)
Filmography
8.3
Harvest
Žetva
Action, Crime, Drama
2026, Serbia / USA
6.2
The Jetty
Crime, Thriller,
2024, Great Britain
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
6.2
Greatest Days
Greatest Days
Musical
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
The Rising
Crime, Detective, Mystery, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
7.2
Domina
Drama, History
2021, Great Britain/Italy
7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
6.4
Black Work
Drama, Thriller,
2015, Great Britain
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