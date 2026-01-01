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Matthew McNulty
Matthew McNulty Matthew McNulty
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew McNulty

Matthew McNulty

Matthew McNulty

Date of Birth
14 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Harvest 8.3
Harvest (2026)
Garrow's Law 8.2
Garrow's Law (2009)
Cranford 8.2
Cranford (2007)

Filmography

Harvest 8.3
Harvest Žetva
Action, Crime, Drama 2026, Serbia / USA
The Jetty 6.2
The Jetty
Crime, Thriller, 2024, Great Britain
After the Flood
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2024, Great Britain
Greatest Days 6.2
Greatest Days Greatest Days
Musical 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Rising 6.6
The Rising
Crime, Detective, Mystery, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Domina 7.2
Domina
Drama, History 2021, Great Britain/Italy
The Terror 7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Black Work 6.4
Black Work
Drama, Thriller, 2015, Great Britain
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