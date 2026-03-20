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Poster of Aag Lagay Basti Mein
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Aag Lagay Basti Mein
7.9

Aag Lagay Basti Mein

, 2026
Aag Lagay Basti Mein
Pakistan / Comedy, Crime
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Poster of Aag Lagay Basti Mein
7.9
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Synopsis

Barkat is an honest, hard-working man struggling to make ends meet alongside his wife, Almaas, who has grown tired of their modest life. Working as cleaners, the couple decides to turn to petty crime in hopes of improving their financial situation. What begins as small, calculated risks soon spirals into something far bigger, drawing the couple into the world of seasoned criminals. As guns, chases, and escalating chaos enter their lives, Barkat and Almaas find their domestic relationship increasingly entangled with crime and danger. Blending dark comedy with crime drama, the story explores ambition, greed, and the unintended consequences of trying to take shortcuts to a better life

Cast

Fahad Mustafa
Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan
Javed Sheikh
Tabish Hashmi
Salahuddin Tunio
Ayub Khoso
Director Bilal Atif Khan
Writer Naeem Ali
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Pakistan
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 20 March 2026
Release date
20 March 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $930,781
Production Big Bang Films, Salman Iqbal Films
Also known as
Aag Lagay Basti Mein

Film rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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